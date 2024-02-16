West Bromwich Youth Hub formally opened to give youngsters a helping hand

The Department for Work and Pensions have launched the Sandwell Youth Hub, in partnership with Sandwell Council and YMCA Black Country Group.

The hub is based at the YMCA's West Bromwich site in Carters Green. It works with young people aged 18-24 who are referred there by the Job Centre.

Louise Kumar, head of community and Business Development for YMCA Black Country Group said: “The launch of Sandwell Youth Hub marks the start of a formidable partnership with the DWP, to support young people in he area to reach their full potential.

Our mission is that everyone should have a fair chance to discover who they are and what they can become, in order to raise their aspirations.”

Youth Hubs are independent physically from Job Centres, in order to provide a less formal environment and encourage young people to open up about their concerns and challenges facing access to employment.

They bring together partners to join up local employment and training services in one place and allow young people easy access to the opportunities available.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education said: “Supporting Sandwell’s young people into education, training or meaningful employment is vital as it enables individuals to fulfil their potential and get on in life.

"We are proud to support and be involved in initiatives such as this to ensure young people facing obstacles are assisted and not disadvantaged or left behind at this pivotal point in their lives.”

Steve Bavington, the CEO of YMCA Black Country Group said “The possibilities for what the youth hub will mean for young people are huge.

"The future of how we can develop our services to further support young people in Sandwell and the wider Black Country area is bright and we’re delighted to be leading that along with our

partners.”

Young people looking to access this service can be referred through Job Centre Work Coaches.

For more information contact Jay Pyatt at james.pyatt@ymcabc.org.uk or call 0121 524 1950.