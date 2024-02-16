'It's the best thing that could have happened' – Albion fans react to news of takeover

The Patel family's £60million takeover of Albion from Guochuan Lai has been confirmed by the club.

It comes after fan protests, boardroom wrangling and months of uncertainty for Albion fans.

Shilen Patel and his father Dr Kiran Patel have acquired Lai's 87.8 per cent majority shareholding in West Bromwich Albion Group Limited, the club's parent company, and have invested £60 million in buying the club.

The new owners are set to be at the Hawthorns this evening for the Championship game against Southampton and have said they are excited about getting started with their work with the club, with aims to get it back to the Premier League.

The owners, under the consortium Bilkul (meaning absolutely in Hindi) Football WBA join a host of other foreign owners of Premier League and English Football League clubs, such as Chinese group Fosun at Wolves and Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham.

Among shoppers on West Bromwich high street, there was a mixed reception to the news, with fans of the club elated at the news, while supporters of other clubs from the region were pleased for Albion, but also sceptical about foreign owners taking over another club.