Man 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car on West Bromwich road

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, took place on All Saints Way just before 6.40am on Sunday.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries", which were not thought to be life threatening.

West Midlands Police has appealed for anyone with information about the crash, or those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

People can contact the force via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101 quoting log 707 of February 4.