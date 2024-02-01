Ghosts, ghouls and more as paranormal tour set to take in medieval hall

The Manor House Museum in West Bromwich will be the setting for a paranormal tour of the 13th century medieval building, which has been a residence of royalty, a tenement building and a public house popular with VIPs and footballers over the years.

The event on Friday, February 23 will give 20 ghost-hunters a guided tour of the hall, led around by a psychic medium who will look to sense the presence of anything which might be lurking inside the building.

It follows on from a successful event in October last year at the hall, which was previously known as Bromwich Hall and which has been said to be the most haunted building in the West Midlands.

The event has been organised by the Friends of Bromwich Hall, with chair Lynn Woodward saying it had been a popular event in the past and had quickly sold out for this event.

She said: "We'll have a medium called Xander lead the group around into the different rooms and they'll try and sense anything that is there and some people have said that they can see things and hear things and feeling things like the temperature dropping.

"We used to do these quite regularly before Covid happened and we weren't able to put events like this on, but Xander was introduced to us last year and did the event in October, which was a great success and everyone said they had a great evening."

The reputation of the hall as a haunted building has seen it featured on programmes such as Most Haunted and there have been sightings recorded of a number of ghosts and mysterious figures in the past.

This includes a monk, a knight in full armour, an elderly bearded man, two young girls and even a phantom cat.

Ms Woodward said that while she wasn't a ghosts person, she thought the events were great fun and brought a lot of attention to the hall.

He said: "These events are definitely for anyone who is interested in ghosts and that sort of thing and while this is sold out and we haven't got any future dates planned yet, we'll be discussing what we can do in the future once the event is done.

"It's really good for the hall as we want as many people as possible to see it and Sandwell Council are very good at putting on different events at their museums.

"That, in turn, helps us to go on helping the museum going forward."