Police issue update after bomb threat received at West Bromwich shopping centre

New Square was evacuated on Sunday afternoon as police worked with security staff to search the site.

After nothing suspicious was found, the shopping centre was able to re-open by around 7.14pm.

A teenager was later arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of sending malicious communications.

West Midlands Police said on Tuesday that the boy had been released on bail with strict conditions as enquiries continue.

Separately, on Monday, just a short drive from New Square, George Salter Academy was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Police have since confirmed that the incidents were "not believed" to be connected.