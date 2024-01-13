Traffic officers seize car linked to kidnapping and arrest driver
Traffic police have stopped a car in West Bromwich which had been linked to a recent kidnapping offence.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
They arrested the driver, and the car was recovered for forensic examination.
The victim of the crime was safeguarded and is receiving support from trained officers.
