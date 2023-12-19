Months of disruption set for Black Country road as maintenance works to begin

Sandwell Council will be carrying out the essential maintenance work on Dudley Street Bridge in West Bromwich between Wednesday, January 3 and Sunday, May 5.

The work involves partial demolition of the outer edges of the bridge deck and their reconstruction.

Once completed, the bridge will be able to carry full highway traffic and the existing 18 Tonne weight limit on the bridge will be able to be removed.

To keep disruption to a minimum, the work to the bridge has been scheduled to co-ordinate with planned stoppages on the Metro.

Various closures and diversions will be necessary during the work.

This will include temporary traffic signals and lane closures of Dudley Street from January 3 and a full road closure of Dudley Street from February 19 to May 5.

There will also be the closure of Jervoise Street at the junction of Dudley Street between March 4 and March 8.

Sandwell Council has said that access to frontages and access for pedestrians will be maintained throughout the week and clearly signed diversions will be in place.

The diversion routes for the closures are short, the Dudley Street closure will put additional traffic onto the A41 between the Swan and Albion roundabouts.

The closure of Jervoise Street will put additional vehicular traffic onto Coppice Street and Claypit Lane.