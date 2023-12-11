The football club has said it is assisting police with inquiries following the abusive content which was posted on social media following Albion's defeat to Sunderland on Saturday.

The post is said to have referenced Bradley Lowery, a young Sunderland fan who sadly died at the age of six after battling Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma.

The club described the post as "disgusting" and has suspended the account of the supporter "pending further legal inquiries".

In light of the statement issued by the club, a West Bromwich Albion fan, Steve Davis, has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising £10,000 for The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The charity, which was set up by Bradley's mum, Gemma, in 2017, works with families who need help funding treatment or equipment that is not available on the NHS.

Sheffield Wednesday fans banded together to raise tens of thousands of pounds for the foundation after Wednesday fan Dale Houghton, 32, taunted Sunderland fans with a picture of Bradley on his phone during a match at Hillsborough Stadium in September.

A statement on Mr Davis's GoFundMe page reads: "Following on from the amazing fundraiser set up by Sheffield Wednesday fans following the disgusting news in the media some weeks back, we are now faced with the disgusting actions of a so-called football fan.

"Well that football fan doesn’t represent West Bromwich Albion, its supporters or anything to do with the club. Therefore we are asking for another push, to bring the football community together and show that cancer has no colours.

"Please donate what you can towards The Bradley Lowery Foundation."

The fundraiser, set up on Monday afternoon, has already generated more than £200.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/football-fans-for-the-bradley-lowery-foundation.