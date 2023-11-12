New West Bromwich takeaway applies for licence to serve customers until 3am

A S Bilston has made an application on behalf of Mak Halal on West Bromwich High Street to be able to sell late-night refreshments from 11pm until 3am from Monday to Sunday each week when it opens in December, with overall hours of 8am-3am.

The application has been made to Sandwell Council and anyone with an interest in the application should get in touch with the General Licensing team by December 1.

Anyone looking to make a comment or objection can do so by contacting the General Licensing Team at Sandwell Council House or by emailing licensing_Team@sandwell.gov.uk.