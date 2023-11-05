Every pub in West Bromwich with the best possible hygiene rating

We can also agree that the pub should be clean, and whether you're going for a cold pint or a hearty pie, the food hygiene rating should be top notch.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have rated the hygiene of every food and drink establishment in West Bromwich out of five, and below are the top rated pubs in the borough.

Inspectors visit the premises and rate the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety.

All establishments are required by law to display their food hygiene rating in view for customers, such as on the front door or window.

Here are the pubs in West Bromwich that have been rated five:

Crown & Anchor, 79 Hollyhedge Road

Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane

Horse & Jockey, 49 Stoney Lane

King Arthur Grill, 101 Whitehall Road

The Prince Of Wales, 130 High Street

The Beehive, 112 Brickhouse Lane

The Billiard Hall, 5 St Michael Street

The Clock House pub, 361 High Street

The Cottage Spring, Crookhay Lane

The Cricketers Arms, 43 Lower Trinity Street

Crown And Cushion, 2 Lloyd Street

The Dovecote, Hill Top

The Fox And Goose, 161 Greets Green Road

The Interceptor, Unit 8 New Square

The Old Hop Pole, 474 High Street

Queens Head, 101 Church Lane

The Railway Inn, 96 Bromford Road

Red Lion, 190 All Saints Way

Royal Oak, 14 Newton Street

The Vine Inn, 152 Roebuck Street

If your pub has a five-star hygiene rating, and it is not on the list, please email lauren.hill@mnamedia.co.uk.