Every pub in West Bromwich with the best possible hygiene rating

We all have our differences, but one thing we do share is a mutual love for a good pub.

By Lauren Hill
Published
The Billiard Hall pub, West Bromwich

We can also agree that the pub should be clean, and whether you're going for a cold pint or a hearty pie, the food hygiene rating should be top notch.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have rated the hygiene of every food and drink establishment in West Bromwich out of five, and below are the top rated pubs in the borough.

Inspectors visit the premises and rate the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety.

All establishments are required by law to display their food hygiene rating in view for customers, such as on the front door or window.

Here are the pubs in West Bromwich that have been rated five:

  • Crown & Anchor, 79 Hollyhedge Road

  • Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane

  • Horse & Jockey, 49 Stoney Lane

  • King Arthur Grill, 101 Whitehall Road

  • The Prince Of Wales, 130 High Street

  • The Beehive, 112 Brickhouse Lane

  • The Billiard Hall, 5 St Michael Street

  • The Clock House pub, 361 High Street

  • The Cottage Spring, Crookhay Lane

  • The Cricketers Arms, 43 Lower Trinity Street

  • Crown And Cushion, 2 Lloyd Street

  • The Dovecote, Hill Top

  • The Fox And Goose, 161 Greets Green Road

  • The Interceptor, Unit 8 New Square

  • The Old Hop Pole, 474 High Street

  • Queens Head, 101 Church Lane

  • The Railway Inn, 96 Bromford Road

  • Red Lion, 190 All Saints Way

  • Royal Oak, 14 Newton Street

  • The Vine Inn, 152 Roebuck Street

If your pub has a five-star hygiene rating, and it is not on the list, please email lauren.hill@mnamedia.co.uk.

