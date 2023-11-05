Every pub in West Bromwich with the best possible hygiene rating
We all have our differences, but one thing we do share is a mutual love for a good pub.
We can also agree that the pub should be clean, and whether you're going for a cold pint or a hearty pie, the food hygiene rating should be top notch.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have rated the hygiene of every food and drink establishment in West Bromwich out of five, and below are the top rated pubs in the borough.
Inspectors visit the premises and rate the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety.
All establishments are required by law to display their food hygiene rating in view for customers, such as on the front door or window.
Here are the pubs in West Bromwich that have been rated five:
Crown & Anchor, 79 Hollyhedge Road
Gough Arms, Jowetts Lane
Horse & Jockey, 49 Stoney Lane
King Arthur Grill, 101 Whitehall Road
The Prince Of Wales, 130 High Street
The Beehive, 112 Brickhouse Lane
The Billiard Hall, 5 St Michael Street
The Clock House pub, 361 High Street
The Cottage Spring, Crookhay Lane
The Cricketers Arms, 43 Lower Trinity Street
Crown And Cushion, 2 Lloyd Street
The Dovecote, Hill Top
The Fox And Goose, 161 Greets Green Road
The Interceptor, Unit 8 New Square
The Old Hop Pole, 474 High Street
Queens Head, 101 Church Lane
The Railway Inn, 96 Bromford Road
Red Lion, 190 All Saints Way
Royal Oak, 14 Newton Street
The Vine Inn, 152 Roebuck Street
If your pub has a five-star hygiene rating, and it is not on the list, please email lauren.hill@mnamedia.co.uk.