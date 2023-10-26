Temporary lights and lane closures at West Bromwich roundabout over M5 from tomorrow

The M5 Junction 1 Interchange, where the delays are reported

West Midlands Roads has said work on the interchange with the A41 at Junction 1 will commence from October 27 and continue for 10 nights.

A temporary traffic light system will be put in place during the day with additional lane closures overnight.

West Midlands Roads said on X, formerly Twitter: "Works to upgrade the traffic signals commence from October 27 for 10 nights.

"There will be temporary traffic lights in use during the day, and additional lane closures at night."

The works come following an unrelated incident on the road at around 8am on Thursday, when a broken down lorry lead to heavy congestion between the southbound exit of the M5 and A41 Birmingham Road exit.

West Midlands Roads said announced the issue on X, they said: "M5 J1 Interchange. Congestion in the area with delays on approaches (A41 Expressway, Birmingham Rd, Kenrick Way) as well as junction blocking across the roundabout.

"Allow extra travel time and consider other routes."

