Bond Wolfe brings West Bromwich retail investment to market

By Matthew PanterWest BromwichPublished:

Commercial property agents Bond Wolfe are selling a prominent West Bromwich retail investment opportunity.

The building is let to a regional Pharmacy for a term of 25 years from July 2007
Offers based on £695,000 are invited for the long leasehold interest at West Gate Plaza, 4 Moor Street, West Bromwich.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, said: “West Gate Plaza is a popular retail parade with residential accommodation above, and we are delighted to have been instructed to sell this ground floor commercial property, which is opposite the police station.

“Across the Midlands, we are seeing strong demand for prominent income producing retail assets, and so we are anticipating significant interest in this opportunity.”

The 939 square feet property is let to a regional Pharmacy for a term of 25 years from July 2007 at a passing rent of £54,120 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield of 7.4 per cent after usual purchaser’s costs.

Located adjacent to the Lyng Medical Practice, it’s appeal is enhanced by being surrounded by residential properties and is also conveniently located a short walk from both the tram and bus station.

For more details, see bondwolfe.com/agency/properties/west-gate-plaza-4-moor-street-west-bromwich-west-midlands-b70-7ad/ or call James Mattin on 0121 525 0600,

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

