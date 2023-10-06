Commuters warned of disruptions ahead of West Brom match tonight

Travellers are being warned to plan ahead as match-day rail disruptions are expected to cause traffic chaos.

West Midlands Roads have warned of possible traffic issues ahead of tonight's football match between Birmingham City Football Club and West Bromwich Albion.

The match comes as an overtime rail ban and service disruptions hit the UK's train lines, leading to many commuters travelling to the match by car.

On Twitter, West Midlands Roads said: "BCFC host WBA today in the SkyBetChamp.

"Due to a rail overtime ban and service disruption, more people are expected to travel by car. Post-match from 11pm, Aston Expressway link to M6 north will close for works.

"Kick-off | 20:00. Allow extra travel time."

