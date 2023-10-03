Train cancellations warning ahead of West Brom clash tonight as part of industrial action

By Daniel WaltonWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Rail bosses have warned of cancellations as the result of an overtime rail ban.

Transport for West Midlands has warned that an overtime rail ban as the result of industrial action may affect today's match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

The ban spells cancellations between the Snow Hill line, meaning that some of those who are travelling to the match, to be held at The Hawthorns at 8pm, may be affected.

On Twitter, Transport for West Midlands warned: "It's West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in the Sky Bet Championship, kicking off at 8pm.

"An overtime rail ban means cancellations on the Snow Hill line, check the West Midlands Railway for more. West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands Buses will run as normal. Plan ahead."

To keep up to date on cancellations, please visit the Transport for West Midlands website tfwm.org.uk

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News