Train cancellations warning ahead of West Brom clash tonight as part of industrial action

Transport for West Midlands has warned that an overtime rail ban as the result of industrial action may affect today's match between West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.
The ban spells cancellations between the Snow Hill line, meaning that some of those who are travelling to the match, to be held at The Hawthorns at 8pm, may be affected.
On Twitter, Transport for West Midlands warned: "It's West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in the Sky Bet Championship, kicking off at 8pm.
"An overtime rail ban means cancellations on the Snow Hill line, check the West Midlands Railway for more. West Midlands Metro and National Express West Midlands Buses will run as normal. Plan ahead."
To keep up to date on cancellations, please visit the Transport for West Midlands website tfwm.org.uk