Man dies after falling from bridge on M5

West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The M5 motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 1 (West Bromwich), and the M6 Junction 8 this morning after reports of a man falling from Newton Road Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7am on Tuesday, where an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended.

The man was found in a critical condition, and after receiving basic life support, ambulance staff took over to administer advanced life support but despite their efforts, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency before junction 1 of the M5 Southbound near Charlemont, Birmingham at around 7.10am. An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a male patient in a critical condition receiving basic life support.