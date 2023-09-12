Man dies after falling from bridge on M5

A man has died after he fell from a bridge near Junction 1 of the M5 motorway.

The M5 motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 1 (West Bromwich), and the M6 Junction 8 this morning after reports of a man falling from Newton Road Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7am on Tuesday, where an ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended.

The man was found in a critical condition, and after receiving basic life support, ambulance staff took over to administer advanced life support but despite their efforts, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency before junction 1 of the M5 Southbound near Charlemont, Birmingham at around 7.10am. An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a male patient in a critical condition receiving basic life support.

"Ambulance staff immediately took over and administered advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

