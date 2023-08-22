'Sid the shark' takes a bit out of loan sharks during awareness campaign

Sid the Shark will be patrolling the streets to help take a bite out of illegal money lending

Families affected by illegal money lending in West Bromwich will be offered a little extra help this week in the form of a finned mascot who has set his sites on loan sharks.

'Sid the Shark', created by money watchdogs, England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), will be patrolling the streets of West Bromwich advising the people of Sandwell about the dangers of money borrowing, and offering advice for those struggling with loan sharks.

Tony Quigley, head of IMLT, said: "Illegal money lenders operate within communities and often target the most vulnerable people, pretending to be a friendly face when in reality they are ruthless criminals.

"We want to make sure people are aware of the dangers of illegal money lenders and that they know we are here to help them if they have been targeted.

"If anyone has any information about illegal money lending activity or thinks they might be a victim, we urge them to contact us in confidence."

Since its launch, the IMLT has supported over 31,000 people and written off over £91 million worth of illegal debt, securing over 410 prosecutions for illegal money lending.

Inspector Glynis Tomlinson, who covers the West Bromwich and Wednesbury area, said: "The West Bromwich Neighbourhood Team are pleased to be working with the IMLT during this week of activity to give communities information about avoiding loan sharks."

Anyone looking to meet Sid the Shark, or talk to a member of the IMLT can visit to team on August 22 at Grafton Road, Albion Road and North Street Road from 11am to 1pm.