Meadow to be planted at West Bromwich community garden

New Square Shopping Centre

Multistory, on behalf of Sandwell Council, will be working with The Wildlife Trust and local volunteers to plant a meadow at the New Square Community Garden on September 28.

Members of the public are invited to take part.

The Wildlife Trust will prepare the ground before volunteers begin planting and seeding.

Emma Chetcuti, director of Multistory, said: “Multistory is working in partnership with Sandwell Council and local community groups to deliver a creative programme called Green Roots in West Bromwich, supported by the Urban Greening Towns Fund.

"We are excited to be planting two wildflower meadows at the New Square Community Garden in West Bromwich with The Wildlife Trust on September 28."

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This new meadow will increase and improve the wide variety of green spaces Sandwell already boasts.

"Our green spaces are not just a wonderful community asset for Sandwell residents to enjoy, they can also help improve both physical health and mental wellbeing by providing a green and welcoming place to relax and take a moment out of people’s everyday lives.”

There are two time slots, 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm, where people can attend for as long as they like.