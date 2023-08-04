Black Country men to ride from the Penn Road to Snowdon's Pen y Pass for charity

Joe Parker, left, and Matthew Ashmore at the Roebuck pub on Penn Road

Friends Matt Ashmore and Joe Parker from West Bromwich will scale the famous mountain peak on Friday, August 25, for Birmingham Mind.

They will travel from the Penn Road to Snowdon Pen y Pass car park where friends and family will meet them.

After stopping the night in Llangollen they will then take the Pyg path to the summit. Including the mountain, they will cover 140 miles total.

They have decided to raise money for the charity as they are both in their thirties and they believe the charity does a lot of work with young men who suffer mental health issues.

Joe's wife Lisa said: "We are all behind them, they haven't done anything like this before and it will be a tough challenge but they are looking forward to it.

"They decided to start off from Wolverhampton as it is a more direct route to Wales and they have been in distance training for quite a few weeks."