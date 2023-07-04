Fire crews race to battle 'accidental' fire at former Black Country working men's club

West Bromwich Working Men's Club

However, fire crews descended on the old West Bromwich Working Men's Club, Dudley Road, at 9am on Monday and extinguished the blaze.

Fire crews from Tipton, Smethwick and West Bromwich Fire Stations attended the scene with the first crew arriving three minutes after being called.

The fire was concentrated in the extension of the former club, which was empty at the time, and was believed to have started accidentally.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Shortly after 9am on Monday, July 3, we responded to a fire at the former West Bromwich Working Men's Club on Dudley Street, West Bromwich.

"Three fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle attended, crewed by 17 firefighters from Tipton, Smethwick and West Bromwich stations."

The spokesman added: "The first appliance arrived within three minutes of being mobilised. Crews arrived to find a fire in an extension to the former club, measuring 20m x 20m in size.