Fire crews race to battle 'accidental' fire at former Black Country working men's club

By Adam SmithWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An accidental fire almost destroyed a former social club in Sandwell.

West Bromwich Working Men's Club
West Bromwich Working Men's Club

However, fire crews descended on the old West Bromwich Working Men's Club, Dudley Road, at 9am on Monday and extinguished the blaze.

Fire crews from Tipton, Smethwick and West Bromwich Fire Stations attended the scene with the first crew arriving three minutes after being called.

The fire was concentrated in the extension of the former club, which was empty at the time, and was believed to have started accidentally.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Shortly after 9am on Monday, July 3, we responded to a fire at the former West Bromwich Working Men's Club on Dudley Street, West Bromwich.

"Three fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle attended, crewed by 17 firefighters from Tipton, Smethwick and West Bromwich stations."

The spokesman added: "The first appliance arrived within three minutes of being mobilised. Crews arrived to find a fire in an extension to the former club, measuring 20m x 20m in size.

"A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News