Diversions in place as water main bursts on busy West Bromwich road

The work is being carried out on Bull Street, with the West Bromwich Ringway closed as a result at the junction of Spon Lane to the junction of High Street.
Motorists in the area are being diverted down Spon Lane and up Trinity Way, which joins onto Bull Street via High Street.
South Staffordshire Water is said to be on the site of the repair work.
More information to follow.
