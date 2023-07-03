Diversions in place as water main bursts on busy West Bromwich road

Bull Street/West Bromwich Ringway is closed at the jct of Spon Lane to the jct of High Street #WestBromwich.

This is due to a burst water main; @SthStaffsWater are on site. Diversions are in place and alternative routes should be used where possible.