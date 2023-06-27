WATCH: Diamond bus dramatically catches fire outside West Bromwich pub

The Diamond bus caught fire on Spon Lane in West Bromwich. Photo: Shaun Harrison.

The bus was unoccupied when it caught fire just before noon on Monday at the bus stop outside The New Flower Pot Bar & Grill on Spon Lane.

Thankfully, no-one was injured and the fire is believed to have started accidentally.

In video footage captured by Shaun Harrison, steam can be seen pouring out of the engine as flames lick at the tail lights of the vehicle.

Two men then come up to the vehicle and start to extinguish the flames coming from the rear engine compartment.

While West Midlands Fire Service believe the fire started accidentally, Diamond Buses have not yet determined a cause for the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before midday on Monday 26 June, we we alerted to a bus fire in Spon Lane, West Bromwich.

"Two fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle, crewed by 12 firefighters from Smethwick and West Bromwich stations attended.

"The incident involved a small fire in the rear engine compartment of a single-decker bus. The fire had been safely extinguished by a member of the public before we arrived.

"On arrival, crews also used a hose reel to confirm the fire was out.

"The bus was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no-one was injured. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

"The vehicle was recovered and we left the incident at 1.05pm."

A spokesman for Rotala, which manages Diamond Buses, said: "We have yet to establish the cause of the fire and the damage to the vehicle is minimal.