A chance to thank armed forces community at event

The day of thanks will take place at at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich

Residents are invited to take part in Armed Forces Day, which is a chance to show support for all those who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

It takes place on the last Saturday each June and, this year, will take place at Dartmouth Park in West Bromwich on Saturday, June 24.

A small parade will start at the Pavilion building in the park at 10:52am and head towards the war memorial.

This will be followed from 11am until 3pm by a free family fun day with a host of stalls and attractions which will be attended by the Mayor of Sandwell and the Deputy Lieutenant.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “We are very proud of our Armed Forces community and recognise the sacrifices made by those who are currently serving, or who have served for our country, as well as their families.

“We look forward to paying tribute to their service and saying ‘thank you’ on Saturday.”

The activities on offer will include a Farm to Town, where people can meet the animals from Forge Mill Farm, an inflatable zone, which includes balls pits slides, obstacle courses and giant bouncy castles and steel pan and Bhangra dancing workshops.

There will also be performers on the stage, community and charity stalls, fair rides and the Dartmouth Park Pavilion cafe will be open all day alongside a food van and ice cream van.