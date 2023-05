The hit and run occured on All Saints Way, West Bromwich. Photo: Google.

The 13-year-old girl was hit by the vehicle on All Saints Way, a busy dual carriageway, just before 6.50pm on Friday.

She was then taken to hospital with leg pain.

Police say the car failed to stop after hitting the girl and officers are making enquiries into the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 5033 of 19 May."