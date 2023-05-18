Police appeal to find a woman who has gone missing in West Bromwich

By Isabelle Parkin West Bromwich

Police have launched an appeal to find a woman who has gone missing in West Bromwich as concerns for her welfare grow.

Police have released an image of Angie to help in their appeal
Angie, 41, was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black leggings, a black coat and white and black Vans shoes.

She has also been described as having a distinctive tattoo on her wrist that reads "Summer Jayne".

People who see Angie have been urged to call 999 quoting log number 752-180523.

