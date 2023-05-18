Police appeal to find a woman who has gone missing in West Bromwich

Angie, 41, was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, black leggings, a black coat and white and black Vans shoes.
She has also been described as having a distinctive tattoo on her wrist that reads "Summer Jayne".
People who see Angie have been urged to call 999 quoting log number 752-180523.
#MISSING | Have you seen Angie?— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 18, 2023
The 41-year-old has gone missing from the West Bromwich area and we are really concerned for her welfare. pic.twitter.com/l2mrml6x2X