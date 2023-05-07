Dramatic moment firefighters in full breathing apparatus tackle house fire in West Bromwich

This is the moment firefighters in full breathing apparatus entered the house.

Fire control received a call at 6.38pm reporting a fire at a terraced house on Hilton Street.

Crews from Oldbury, Tipton and West Bromwich fire stations arrived at the scene and found the downstairs living room on fire.

A resident captured a dramatic video of crews dealing with the blaze. Still images from that video can be seen below.

A firefighter moves towards the house.

A West Midlands Fire Service vehicle shrouded in smoke from the fire.

Using full breathing apparatus, they extinguished the blaze and no one was reported hurt, according to West Midlands fire control.

The fire also fortunately didn't spread to any other part of the house or any other buildings.