Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dramatic moment firefighters in full breathing apparatus tackle house fire in West Bromwich

West BromwichPublished:

Firefighters from three stations rushed to the scene of a blaze on a West Bromwich residential road on Saturday evening.

This is the moment firefighters in full breathing apparatus entered the house.
This is the moment firefighters in full breathing apparatus entered the house.

Fire control received a call at 6.38pm reporting a fire at a terraced house on Hilton Street.

Crews from Oldbury, Tipton and West Bromwich fire stations arrived at the scene and found the downstairs living room on fire.

A resident captured a dramatic video of crews dealing with the blaze. Still images from that video can be seen below.

A firefighter moves towards the house.
A West Midlands Fire Service vehicle shrouded in smoke from the fire.

Using full breathing apparatus, they extinguished the blaze and no one was reported hurt, according to West Midlands fire control.

The fire also fortunately didn't spread to any other part of the house or any other buildings.

The stop message was received at 20.12pm

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News