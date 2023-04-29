Notification Settings

Public urged to call 999 if they see missing West Bromwich man

By Eleanor LawsonWest Bromwich

Police say they are "very concerned" about a man who has gone missing from his home in West Bromwich.

Have you seen Jamie?
West Midlands Police shared an appeal to find Jamie, who is 33 years old and 6ft 3ins tall. Police say he is wearing a blue and red Adidas jacket and a khaki t-shirt.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re very concerned about him so please call 999 quoting log 748 of April 28 if you can help."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

