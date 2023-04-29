Public urged to call 999 if they see missing West Bromwich man

West Midlands Police shared an appeal to find Jamie, who is 33 years old and 6ft 3ins tall. Police say he is wearing a blue and red Adidas jacket and a khaki t-shirt.
#MISSING | Can you help us find Jamie who is missing from home in #WestBromwich?
We’re very concerned about him so please call 999 quoting log 748 of 28/4 if you can help. pic.twitter.com/Vel9UTWIcu
A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re very concerned about him so please call 999 quoting log 748 of April 28 if you can help."