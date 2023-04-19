Sandwell Police confirmed that they have found the body of 35-year-old John Barrett, who went missing last May.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and Sandwell Police are supporting John's family.
John was reported missing last year and suffered from type 1 diabetes.
