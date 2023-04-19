Sandwell Police confirmed that they have found the body of 35-year-old John Barrett, who went missing last May.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and Sandwell Police are supporting John's family.

On Twitter, Sandwell Police said: "We last year issued an appeal to trace John Barrett, who went missing from Sandwell.

"We can now sadly confirm the body of the 35-year-old has been found. The death is not being treated as suspicious and we're supporting John's family."

John was reported missing last year and suffered from type 1 diabetes.