Investigation over dirt and noise at new 200-home development in West Bromwich

Hall Green Road residents Beverley Porter, Don Walters,Alan Porter with Kerrie Duckett

Disgruntled householders near the new 223-home Millfields development off Hall Green Road, in Stone Cross, West Bromwich, claim their lives were being made a misery due to noisy vehicles, mud and vibration relating to the building site.

They also claim despite repeated discussions with representatives for developer Countryside Partnerships the situation has not improved with dirt not being swept up in the correct manner even though a road sweeper is regularly seen in operation resulting in alleged breaches of regulations.

Aerial view of the new 200-home development off Hall Green Green Road, in Stone Cross, West Bromwich

Hall Green Road campaigner Don Walters said: "Countryside are not fulfilling their obligations from a community engagement point of view. They should have wheel washing facilities and specialist coverings on construction vehicles to stop the mess.

"The machines are dragging the mud along the road instead of cleaning it up. The result is that as residents walk and drive around they are kicking up mud and dust along on the road and taking it into the properties.

"The dried mud, creates dust on the road, on cars and neighbouring properties. The machine sweepers which are constantly travelling up and down the street are actually causing noise disturbance, particularly for those residents with chronic health problems.

Aerial view of the plot in 2020 Photo: Google

"I have been across to the building site to raise the issues with the site manager, who has listened to us, but we don't get the impression he's has taken what we're saying on board."

Sandwell Council gave the green light to the development in April 2021 after the proposals were met with opposition from residents in the area, who raised a raft of concerns including impact on traffic on surrounding roads, noise, pollution of the area including the canal, loss of trees and insufficient parking.

In response to the latest complaints the council said: “We are aware of some residents’ concerns at this site and are currently investigating these as quickly as possible."

Hoardings at the site in 2020 Photo: Countryside Properties Ltd

The scheme comprises a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes for sale on the open market and for rent.

The site was a sand and gravel quarry during the 1950s before being used as landfill for industrial waste. The land was previously owned by Christ Church Limited and the council, however, Christ Church sold its plot to Mar City Homes which carried out reclamation work eight years ago.