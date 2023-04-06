West Bromwich road and farm reopen after major fuel spillage

The fuel spillage on Tuesday closed Forge Lane in West Bromwich.

A single lane of Forge Lane, West Bromwich, has now re-opened, but road users are warned that delays are still possible.

The incident took place close to the Hilltop Golf Course and caused the closure of Forge Lane and Forge Mill Farm on Tuesday.

A cordon was quickly established to allow West Midlands Fire Service to carry out work to make the site safe.

A multi-agency partnership supported this work, including West Midlands Police officers and council staff who secured the site overnight.

The work to make the site safe was completed on Wednesday.

Forge Mill Farm and Swan Pool will be open as normal from today.

Shokat Lal, chief executive of Sandwell Council, said: “I want to thank partners and council staff for their rapid work to respond to this major incident.

"This is a great example of agencies working together, and I would also like to thank those who were visiting or travelling through the area for their patience as the work to make the site safe was carried out.”