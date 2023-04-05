West Bromwich road remains closed a day after major fuel spill leaves 'strong smell in air'

Road closure on Forge Lane, West Bromwich

Fire crews attended the spillage in Forge Lane, West Bromwich, at around 9am yesterday morning following reports of a strong smell of fuel in the air.

Around 30 firefighters on four fire engines and one brigade vehicle attended the incident, with West Midlands Fire Service working closely with fuel specialists to help clean up the scene.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "Throughout the evening our crews worked closely on the scene with partner agencies allowing them to carry out their work safely.

"We used specialist equipment such as a drone, which has thermal-imaging capabilities, to support the resolution of the incident."

Fire crews have now left the scene, with fuel specialists and police remaining at the location to assist in the rest of the cleaning operation.

West Midlands Fire Service continued: "Our crews left the scene in the early hours of this morning. Fuel specialists and West Midlands Police remain on the scene and the road closure remains in place."

Speaking yesterday, Great Barr resident Francis Griffiths, 62, said he had smelled chemicals in the air

He said: "There was a strong chemical smell down the road, but it looks like they have pretty much sorted it out, must have been quite the spill really."

Forge Lane links Handsworth and Great Barr through Sandwell Valley and includes three car parks, Forge Mill Park Farm and runs alongside Sandwell Crematorium.