Pub closes to help police with murder probe after father dies following assault

By Eleanor Lawson

A West Bromwich pub has closed for the next week after a Walsall father was assaulted and later died.

Matthew Adams was assaulted at The Gough Arms in West Bromwich and later died. Photo: Google.
Matthew Adams, who has been described as a "loving and devoted dad", was assaulted at The Gough Arms in West Bromwich in the early hours of Sunday, March 19.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation as it’s believed that the injuries he sustained from the assault may have contributed to his death.

Matthew Adams died after he was assaulted at the Gough Arms in West Bromwich.

An ambulance was called to his home address in Walsall on Thursday, March 23 but the 33-year-old died on the same day.

The pub announced on its Facebook page this morning: "We have taken the decision to close the pub for the next week to enable the police to carry out their investigations without any distractions.

"It is important we can give the police our full support whilst they do this.

"If you have reservations for lunch or dinner, we are working to accommodate you at another pub nearby and we will be in touch.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will be open again soon and will keep you informed here.

"Thank you for your understanding. The Gough Team."

A boy aged 14, a woman aged 37 and two men aged 41 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of murder on March 25 and have now been bailed.

Yesterday, officers made a fifth arrest and the fifth person arrested and charged has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

