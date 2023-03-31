Dozens of cannabis plants found after raid on Sandwell house

The raid on Friday saw members of West Bromwich Neighbourhood Policing Team enter a home in the town after successfully executing a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 Warrant.
The officers found 131 plants and materials for cultivating and growing cannabis plants and seized the plants and a spokesman said enquiries would continue into who was responsible for the plants.
The spokesman said: "West Bromwich NHT 2 executed a successful S.23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 Warrant.
"131 plants seized, enquiries ongoing.
"If you suspect it, report it. Community Intelligence and Crimestoppers."