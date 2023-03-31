Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dozens of cannabis plants found after raid on Sandwell house

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

A raid on a Sandwell house has uncovered a large haul of cannabis plants.

Around 131 plants were discovered on the raid. Photo: West Bromwich Police
Around 131 plants were discovered on the raid. Photo: West Bromwich Police

The raid on Friday saw members of West Bromwich Neighbourhood Policing Team enter a home in the town after successfully executing a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 Warrant.

The officers found 131 plants and materials for cultivating and growing cannabis plants and seized the plants and a spokesman said enquiries would continue into who was responsible for the plants.

The drug raid happened at an address in West Bromwich. Photo: West Bromwich Police

The spokesman said: "West Bromwich NHT 2 executed a successful S.23 Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 Warrant.

"131 plants seized, enquiries ongoing.

"If you suspect it, report it. Community Intelligence and Crimestoppers."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News