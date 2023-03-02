Grade II listed building in West Bromwich to be transformed into apartments

Graphics drawn up to show what the apartment building is set to look like

The Kenrick and Jefferson Printing Works dates back to 1878 when it housed a printing and publishing firm, but it has been unoccupied since the 1980s.

And the building is set to be transformed into 14 apartments called the "Print Chambers", with many of its original features retained including a staircase from the 1800s and an old board room.

The building pictured in 1925

Raj Lal snatched up the property – which is located at the Astle Retail Park – in 2011 and is leading the 18 month build with Birmingham-based construction company, Detail Dmc.

The 41 year-old said: "I have to develop it because soon the building will be beyond repair – its deteriorating.

"There's an 1883 staircase in the building that we are looking to re-use, and the old board room is going to be retained and refurbished.

"When I bought the building I saw West Bromwich was a low cost area at the time and we've set the bench mark for quality housing there.

"No one was looking at West Bromwich to develop because they were too busy looking at city centres."

But the building has been vandalised "no end" since the developer bought it over 10 years ago, with the roof having to be replaced three times and pigeons removed six times.