Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in West Bromwich

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene of the crash on All Saints Way at 6.21pm on Wednesday.
The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" while the driver of the car was also assessed by ambulance crews.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at 6.21pm on All Saints Way, West Bromwich.
"Three ambulances attended the scene. Two patients who were the driver of the car, a man; and the pedestrian, a woman were assessed.
"The woman had sustained serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital under blue light conditions.
"The man was assessed by ambulance staff and was uninjured, he received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene."