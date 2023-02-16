Notification Settings

Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in West Bromwich

By Isabelle Parkin

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in West Bromwich.

The collision occurred on All Saints Way in West Bromwich yesterday evening. Photo: Google
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene of the crash on All Saints Way at 6.21pm on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" while the driver of the car was also assessed by ambulance crews.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at 6.21pm on All Saints Way, West Bromwich.

"Three ambulances attended the scene. Two patients who were the driver of the car, a man; and the pedestrian, a woman were assessed.

"The woman had sustained serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital under blue light conditions.

"The man was assessed by ambulance staff and was uninjured, he received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene."

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

