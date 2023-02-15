Fans driving to the Hawthorns for WBA v Blackburn urged to allow extra time for journeys due to congestion

West Midlands Roads have put out a message to anyone heading towards the Hawthorns for the Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers that the island around M5 Junction 1 has become gridlocked, with congestion on all approaches.
Motorists have been urged to allow extra time to get to the ground on the A41.
