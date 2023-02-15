Notification Settings

Fans driving to the Hawthorns for WBA v Blackburn urged to allow extra time for journeys due to congestion

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

Commuters and football supporters have been warned of congestion around a notorious motorway junction.

The area around the island for M5 Junction 1 has become very congested. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Roads have put out a message to anyone heading towards the Hawthorns for the Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers that the island around M5 Junction 1 has become gridlocked, with congestion on all approaches.

Motorists have been urged to allow extra time to get to the ground on the A41.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "On the M5 Junction 1 island in West Bromwich, the island is becoming gridlocked, with congestion on all approaches.

"If heading to The Hawthorns this evening, allow extra time, due to increased traffic movement around the island."

