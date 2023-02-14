West Bromwich M5 J1 island gridlocked on all approaches

The West Bromwich M5 J1 island is gridlocked this morning

Tailbacks began building around 6.45pm and buses passengers have been warned to allow for more time for their journey due to the congestion.

West Midlands Roads warned drivers: "On M5 J1 island, West Bromwich. A car junction blocking is causing the island to become gridlocked. Congestion on all approaches.

National Express West Midlands tweeted at 8am: "Service Disruption due to congestion around M5 J1 West Bromwich, There are delays on services 74 and 89.

"Allow more time to travel. We apologise for delays caused by circumstances beyond our control

Bus passengers in Sandwell were also warned about delays due to roadworks.

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Ongoing roadworks are causing congestion around Blackheath and Oldbury. As a result we are expecting delays to services 3, 4, 4H, 4M, 24 and 126.

"Please allow more time for your journey. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."