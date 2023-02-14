Man dies after falling into water in West Bromwich

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene in Bromford Road, West Bromwich, just after 5.15pm on Monday.

Paramedics found him in a critical condition and gave him advanced life support, but sadly could not save him.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient in water off Bromford Road, West Bromwich at 5.16pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, HART paramedics, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene and arrived to find a man in a critical condition.