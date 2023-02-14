Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after falling into water in West Bromwich

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

A man died after falling into water in West Bromwich.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene in Bromford Road, West Bromwich, just after 5.15pm on Monday.

Paramedics found him in a critical condition and gave him advanced life support, but sadly could not save him.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient in water off Bromford Road, West Bromwich at 5.16pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, HART paramedics, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene and arrived to find a man in a critical condition.

"The team of ambulance staff administered advanced life support on scene but sadly nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News