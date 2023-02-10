Four-year-old boy hit by car on West Bromwich street in 'serious condition'

Police at the scene yesterday

The four-year-old was knocked down on Mary Road at 3.30pm yesterday and he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Mary Road in West Bromwich at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon to reports a child had been knocked over by a car.

"A four-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition. The driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their inquiries.

"We would urge anyone with dash-cam footage or who was in the area at the time and has any information to get in touch via Live Chat quoting log 2374 of February 9."

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a doctor were sent to Mary Road.

Neighbours told the Express & Star the boy was with his parents when a car drove around the corner from Burlington Road and knocked the boy over near Holy Trinity Church.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Mary Road in West Bromwich after being called at 3.35pm.