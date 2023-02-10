The Courtyard Cafe has been called a "Gem in the community" and is known for offering respite for the visitors of the crematorium. Pictured, Sharon Voice....

The team at Courtyard Cafe & Catering adjacent to the Sandwell Valley Crematorium in West Bromwich announced that they would be closing after rising rent and the retirement of the long-serving manager.

Tenant Sharon Voice, 66, of Stafford, announced that the cafe would be closing on Facebook, saying that she would be hanging up her apron to spend more time with her family.

Sharon said: "It is coming up to the 13th year that this cafe has been open. I used to work in the crematorium next door before this so I really have a long history here.

"It has been amazing honestly. From the day the cafe opened it really took off, we have had a lot of our regulars come in to give their farewells, it has been very emotional for everyone."

The cafe, owned by Sandwell Council, is joined to the crematorium and regularly serves those mourning loved ones.

Sharon said: "The customers we have met are extremely friendly people and we have made lovely friends since we have been here. The first review we ever had was someone saying that it was a little gem and they loved to sit here and relax after a family funeral.

"A lot of our regulars who sit in here say that we have been very welcoming, which is what we tried to do really, we set out to be a place for this community and I think we achieved that."

The cafe owner is helped by her son-in-law Chris and daughter Clair, as well as her grandson Charlie, who Sharon said "loves the cafe like a second home".

Sharon continued: "This really is such a family affair, I get a lot of help from the other staff members as well as my son-in-law who is fantastic, and my daughter Clair.

"The regulars have become part of that extended family too. Charlie, my grandson, has grown up in the cafe and the regulars love him, it's sort of a real family business."

As well as wanting to spend more time with her family, the cafe owner also named rising rent prices and the cost of living as contributing factors to the restaurant closing.

Sharon said: "It is really sad to see it go, the cost of living really isn't helping either really, every time you go to buy something that you need the price has gone up and obviously the council has had to raise their rent as well.

"We just don't want to raise the prices of my food all willy-nilly and stop people being able to eat here, It really isn't the only factor, but it definitely helped to push me in the direction of retirement."

The cafe will continue to operate until February 18, where Sharon is helped by her son-in-law Chris and daughter Clair, with regular help from her loving husband Ken and grandson Charlie.

The council will take over the running of the cafe, which will reopen shortly after.