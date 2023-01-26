Work to build almost 150 homes in West Bromwich to start later this year

An example of one of the homes which will be built on the site. Photo: Sandwell Council

Council chiefs approved the proposals by GreenSquareAccord for 147 homes on Swan Lane, West Bromwich, comprised of all affordable homes.

The development, close to the Black Lake metro stop, will provide 41 two and 24 three-bedroom houses and 17 one and 65 two-bed apartments.

Carl Taylor, assistant director of new business and Growth at GreenSquareAccord said: “I am delighted that we have got the green-light to build almost 150 much-needed affordable homes in West Bromwich. A lot of hard work has gone into the planning application, so this is a great result for everyone involved.

“We are putting sustainability at the heart of this development by providing energy-efficient homes alongside tree-planting and installing electric vehicle chargers.”

New residents will have access to parking spaces within the grounds of the development and electric vehicle charging points will be installed prior to the occupation of the new homes.

To ensure privacy, the development will be partially screened by landscaped vegetation and trees along the perimeter of the site. There will be plenty of open space within the development complete with a pond which support local wildlife.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Growth, said: “This new development will support Sandwell’s vision to have many new homes meeting a full range of housing needs in attractive neighbourhoods and close to key transport routes.

“Sandwell needs new areas of quality housing such as this in places where people want to live and bring up their families and can easily get to jobs across the region by public transport.”