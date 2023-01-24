Casting call launched for Steven Knight's new BBC series filming in the Black Country

The aftermath of a riot scene for This Town. Skinner Street, Wolverhampton, is transformed for the series..

The casting call has been released for This Town, which has been filming around Wolverhampton, looking for people in and around the West Bromwich area.

It specifies "skinheads and people with shaved heads" to star in the six-part series, with people needing availability from now until the end of February.

Earlier this week a crew member at the set in Wolverhampton confirmed to the Express & Star filming was under way for the project by the Peaky Blinders creator.

Classic cars, a burnt out van and various props could be seen at Victoria Street, by its junctions with Bell Street and Skinner Street on Sunday and Monday morning.

'This Town’ tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass-roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late 70s and early 80s.

Mr Knight, who grew up in Walsall, previously used the region for the filming of Peaky Blinders – especially at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley.

The request has been widely shared on social media, with people offered Film Artistes Association (FAA) rates along with a flat fee of £10 for travel.