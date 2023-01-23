Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police discover cannabis farm in West Bromwich

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

Police have unearthed a cannabis farm in West Bromwich.

The cannabis farm found in West Bromwich. Photo: @CannabisTeamWMP
The cannabis farm found in West Bromwich. Photo: @CannabisTeamWMP

Officers seized 161 cannabis plants and equipment following the discovery on Monday.

West Mids Police Cannabis Disposal Team tweeted that it was found due to a burglary.

The team said: "Another cannabis farm cleared today in West Bromwich, this was found due to a burglary but they failed to enter the loft, 161 plants and all equipment now destroyed."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News