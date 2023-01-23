Police discover cannabis farm in West Bromwich

Officers seized 161 cannabis plants and equipment following the discovery on Monday.
West Mids Police Cannabis Disposal Team tweeted that it was found due to a burglary.
The team said: "Another cannabis farm cleared today in West Bromwich, this was found due to a burglary but they failed to enter the loft, 161 plants and all equipment now destroyed."
Another cannabis farm cleared today in West Bromwich 🧐 this was found due to a burglary but they failed to enter the loft 🙈🪴161 plants and all equipment now destroyed ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YRqfzYvEZN— West Mids Police Cannabis Disposal Team (@CannabisTeamWMP) January 23, 2023