Firefighters facing 'large incident' in West Bromwich as residents told to close windows

The service has eight appliances and specialist equipment in attendance near Kelvin Way, Bullock Street and Ault Street.
The incident appears to be in an industrial area near to Forresters Builders Merchants, according to a video shared by UK Incident News.
And finally another Make Pumps 8 this time in Bullock Street, West Bromwich. Busy night across the Midlands. pic.twitter.com/8BE1FWjEGM— U.K. Incident News (@UKIncident) January 6, 2023
Due to a large on-going incident near Kelvin Way in West Bromwich, local residents are being advised to keep all windows and doors closed at this time.— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) January 6, 2023