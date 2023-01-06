Dangerous driver who killed man returning from night out in junction crash is jailed

Sami Azizi will spend eight years in prison for causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sami Azizi was locked up for eight years on Wednesday for causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving on New John Street West in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old from West Bromwich, who was also banned from driving for nine years, was driving a blue BMW at speed along New John Street West shortly before 4am on July 31, 2021 before going through a red light at the junction of Summer Lane.

Azizi's BMW collided with a grey Mercedes that had gone through a green light, causing both cars to spin and collide into street furniture.

A 24-year-old man, who was a passenger from the Mercedes died, while another 24-year-old man continues to recover life-changing injuries sustained in the collision.

Azizi was arrested at the scene and was later charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.

The aftermath of the crash caused by Azizi. Photo: SnapperSK

DC Gina Scott from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “Azizi ruined the lives of two people and their families that night when he chose to drive dangerously and not stop at a red light.

“The occupants from the other car had enjoyed a night out and were returning home when this tragic incident took place.

"Azizi’s driving and disregard for other road users’ safety has caused unimaginable pain for the family of the man who died and left another with life-changing injuries.