West Bromwich Albion staff donate consignment of essentials to church foodbank

West Bromwich Albion foodbank

Albion Foundation staff collected hundreds of items from various club sites before delivering the goods to the West Bromwich Community Church Foodbank.

Essentials including pasta, rice, potatoes and tinned fruit, were donated alongside sweet treats and various components of a Christmas dinner. Packages created with the club’s donations will include a signed Christmas card from the Baggies squad.

The initiative was instigated by Jed Wallace and the first-team squad who joined forces with staff across the club to build a significant package of donations.

Wallace said: “We spoke internally about how we could help our local community during what has been an incredibly difficult period due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“Our staff helped donate food to foodbanks throughout the pandemic so there was an obvious connection there to the people in need on our doorstep.

“As it’s Christmas we wanted to donate sensible and fun items, so there’s a good spread of stuff, from chocolate, sweets and cake to potatoes, rice and pasta. The club has really come together to help out those who need it and I’d like to think this is something we will now repeat each year.

“I’d like to thank all our staff and the players for helping with the donations, and a special mention to The Albion Foundation for assisting with the logistics of getting the food to the foodbank.”

West Bromwich Community Church Foodbank organiser, Keith Turner, added: “We are overwhelmed by the kindness of the football club, its staff, and the players.

“The donations will make a significant difference to those in need in our local community, during the Christmas period and beyond.