Black footballers who transformed West Bromwich Albion fortunes in the 1970s are stars of new drama

By Lisa O'BrienWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The story of three young Black footballers who were instrumental in boosting a struggling West Bromwich Albion football team in the 1970s is being made into a drama.

Brendon Batson
Three Degrees, backed by Film4, follows Cyrille Regis, Brendon Batson and Laurie Cunningham, who transformed the fortunes of the team during the ‘winter of discontent’ – a period between November 1978 and February 1979 when the UK was hit with a series of mass strikes.

Cyrille Regis scores in the famous 5-3 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 1978

They are credited with helping break down barriers for Black and minority ethnic football players during a time of widespread racism in the game.

Clint Dyer is directing the film, with Roy Williams writing the screenplay and Dudley's Sir Lenny Henry attached as an executive producer.

Richard Holmes of Big Rich Films is producing, alongside Graham Silk of Truth Pictures.

Silk’s father was vice-chair of West Bromwich Albion during the 1970s, and Silk has brought on the last surviving member of the trio, Batson, as an executive producer on the project.

