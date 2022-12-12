Standstill traffic at West Bromwich Interchange near M5 with delays up to an hour

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said there was heavy congestion at Junction one of the M5, as well as at the West Bromwich Interchange and surrounding roads.
At 8.48am, they announced that the traffic was now at standstill, and drivers will see delays up to an hour.
Drivers are told to avoid the route, considering other routes if possible.
UPDATE:— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) December 12, 2022
🚗🚗🚗 Traffic around the M5 J1 West Bromwich Interchange has come to a standstill with delays having increased to 30 mins
❌ Avoid this route and consider alternative roads to reach your destination#PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/dBgSncEPsJ