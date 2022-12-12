Notification Settings

Standstill traffic at West Bromwich Interchange near M5 with delays up to an hour

By Lauren Hill

Drivers are being asked to avoid the West Bromwich Interchange after heavy traffic has come to a complete standstill.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said there was heavy congestion at Junction one of the M5, as well as at the West Bromwich Interchange and surrounding roads.

At 8.48am, they announced that the traffic was now at standstill, and drivers will see delays up to an hour.

Drivers are told to avoid the route, considering other routes if possible.

