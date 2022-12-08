Man jailed for attacking bus staff after heroic off-duty workers intervene in West Bromwich

Gerald Wilmot. Photo: West Midlands Police

Gerald Wilmot, from Handsworth, was involved in a road rage incident after he cycled in front of a bus on Kendrick Way on May 12 this year.

He forced his way onto the bus and started to bang a beer bottle onto the driver's cab screen, with an off-duty driver and a bus inspector – who were travelling home after work – coming to the driver's aid and attempting to restrain the 61-year-old.

Wilmot, from Stafford Road, broke the bottle and attacked the men who managed to grapple him to the floor. One of them suffered a seven centimetre cut to his jaw and neck, as well as hands and arms, whilst the other also received cuts to his hands and arms.

The man restrained the culprit until police arrived and he was arrested. And throughout the assault, the defendant was shouting racial abuse at staff and passengers.

Wilmot appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on December 7 and pleaded guilty to two offences of wounding with intent, as well as racially aggravated assault and a racially aggravated public order offence. He was sentenced to four years in prison.