Baggies fan Frank Skinner back with new Christmas version of Three Lions

By MARK DREW

Baggies nut Frank Skinner is back on the World Cup trail again – with a Christmas version of Three Lions.

The original Three Lions for Euro 96
World Cup Three Lions release...Ian Broudie from the Lightening Seeds (left to right), comediens Frank Skinner and David Baddiel at a photocall announcing their new recorded version of the Three Lions to coincide with the 1998 World Cup today (Friday). Photo PA.

He has teamed up with old sidekick David Baddiel anf the Lightning Seeds for a festive reworking of their classic 1996 football anthem.

The pair said that although their famous refrain “football’s coming home” had become obsolete following victory for the England women’s team earlier this year, they would give it “one more go for the blokes” ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Their original hit, recorded for Euro ‘96, was a global hit and is still sung by England fans today.

Skinner, 65, who attends most Baggies matches with friend and fellow fan Adrian Chiles, said: “We couldn’t resist the fact that the World Cup was at Christmas, and people have said in the past that football songs are a little bit tacky, and obviously Christmas songs are a bit tacky.

“In maths two negatives make a positive, so we think there’s so much tacky in this that it’s going to be a classic.”

Baddiel added: “The Lionesses brought it home, football came home and some would say that’s the end of the song, stop singing it.

“But we decided to give it one more go on the basis that the blokes have not brought it home.”

A preview clip was shown, with Skinner and Baddiel dressed in Christmas jumpers, superimposed next to their younger selves and decorating a tree with Lioness baubles, while singing.

“The blokes seem cursed whatever they try and I think I know why, they’re just jinxed in July,” they sing. “But it’s December… three lions on a sleigh. With she-lions inspiration, Santa says, ‘Let’s play’.”

Speaking about the performance of the Lioness’ who stormed to victory over Germany in July, Skinner said: “The fact is, the best I’ve ever seen an England team play was this summer and it was the Lionesses.

“It wasn’t like ‘oh yes we’ve got to support the women’s game’, no this was brilliant football.”

By MARK DREW

