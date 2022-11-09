Notification Settings

Move backed to protect Albion ground for future generations

By Peter MadeleyWest BromwichPublished:

A Black Country MP has backed a move to stop the Albion ground from being sold off to developers.

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards speaking in the Commons

Baggies shareholders have applied to have The Hawthorns to be listed an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in a move that has been welcomed by the club.

It has been backed by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards, who said: "This legacy must be secured for generations to come. I hope Sandwell Council will approve the ACV of this vital piece of community infrastructure."

If successful, the application to Sandwell Council will see Albion's home of 122 years protected from being sold off to third parties.

It is understood there are currently no plans to sell the stadium.

