Move backed to protect Albion ground for future generations

West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards speaking in the Commons

Baggies shareholders have applied to have The Hawthorns to be listed an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in a move that has been welcomed by the club.

It has been backed by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards, who said: "This legacy must be secured for generations to come. I hope Sandwell Council will approve the ACV of this vital piece of community infrastructure."

If successful, the application to Sandwell Council will see Albion's home of 122 years protected from being sold off to third parties.